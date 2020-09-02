Huntsville City Schools postponing rivalry game over racist, violent social posts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools (HCS) is postponing this week’s rivalry football game between Huntsville and Grissom High School following posts on social media that do not reflect the mission, vision, and core values of the school district.
These inappropriate posts on social media reportedly turned racially motivated and violent images into “rivalry material.”
HCS says they do not tolerate violence or racism of any kind. The students involved in this incident will be disciplined in accordance with the Behavioral Learning Guide.
The game will be rescheduled to Sept. 24, 2020.
