Humid for the afternoon, but relief is on the way for your holiday weekend

Mostly dry across the Valley and very hot. Feels like temperatures floated near or at 100 degrees this afternoon, and will continue to be high going into tomorrow as well.
Humidity has really made an impact on northern Alabama these past few days, but the good news is we will get a break in the heat going into next week.
For this evening, we will clear of any left over clouds still hanging around, but remain in the middle 70s.
For your Thursday, expect another muggy start to your day, with a hot afternoon to follow. Scattered chances at storms for the afternoon, with highs once again in the lower 90s.
We begin to cool as we head into late this week and into your holiday weekend, with those dew points taking a little dip.
The biggest change will happen next week when we see the lower 80s and possibly the 70s make their way back into the forecast.
For the next stretch of days we will be dry, with significant rainfall holding off until middle next week. Your next 10 days are looking cooler as we head into the second week of September.
