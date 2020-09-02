Heat & humidity continues today with heat index values near or above 100-degrees!

Happy Wednesday! Crank up that A/C because that summer heat will be in full force today.
The morning humidity continues to stay high out there this morning with temperatures into the low to mid 70s. Areas of dense fog is once again possible today which could impact your drive to work. Unlike Monday and Tuesday, there will be widespread sunshine for much of the day out there today. Temperatures will be very warm this afternoon with highs likely climbing towards 90-degrees. However, it will feel MUCH warmer with heat index values likely to be around 100-degrees. This heat will continue through the remainder of the week. Wind today will be breezy at times at 10 to 20 mph. There will be a chance at some storms in northwest Alabama later in the afternoon and evening.
Isolated showers/storms may be possible Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoon, but the chances will remain minimal. The main issue will be the heat and humidity. Afternoon temperatures will be into the low 90s with high humidity taking the heat index near or above 100-degrees. The good news is it looks like there could be a break in sight! That break will be here in time for Labor Day Weekend! It looks likely that we will be dry most of the weekend, but there will be the threat of some summertime afternoon storms. Humidity will be lower, while temperatures may stay comfortable as well, ranging from the mid to upper 80s with a few places into the low 90s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
