Heat & humidity continues today with heat index values near or above 100-degrees!

Isolated showers/storms may be possible Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoon, but the chances will remain minimal. The main issue will be the heat and humidity. Afternoon temperatures will be into the low 90s with high humidity taking the heat index near or above 100-degrees. The good news is it looks like there could be a break in sight! That break will be here in time for Labor Day Weekend! It looks likely that we will be dry most of the weekend, but there will be the threat of some summertime afternoon storms. Humidity will be lower, while temperatures may stay comfortable as well, ranging from the mid to upper 80s with a few places into the low 90s.