Hartselle Police set to release update on Anthony Sheppard homicide on Wednesday

Hartselle Police set to release update on Anthony Sheppard homicide on Wednesday
(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 2, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT - Updated September 2 at 11:06 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Police Department is scheduled to release an update on the Anthony Sheppard homicide investigation at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

[ CLICK or TAP HERE TO READ MORE ON ANTHONY SHEPPARD ]

On July 24, Hartselle Police was called to do a wellness check on Anthony Sheppard after friends had not heard from him that day. When police arrived at his home on Dawson Street, they found him shot and killed inside the house.

[ CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVE UPDATE AT 1:30 P.M. ]

This is the first homicide case Hartselle Police has seen since 2006.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.