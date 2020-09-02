Hartselle Police set to release update on Anthony Sheppard homicide on Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Police Department is scheduled to release an update on the Anthony Sheppard homicide investigation at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
On July 24, Hartselle Police was called to do a wellness check on Anthony Sheppard after friends had not heard from him that day. When police arrived at his home on Dawson Street, they found him shot and killed inside the house.
This is the first homicide case Hartselle Police has seen since 2006.
