Four arrested for Hartselle man’s murder; family speaks out

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Anthony Larry Sheppard was found dead in his home on July 24.
WAFF 48 sat down one of Anthony Sheppard’s family members Wednesday night. She did not want to use her name or show her face, for her safety.
That’s because police say there still may be more arrests coming in this case. But we found out four people have been charged in connection with his death.
“He obviously got a knock on the door, went to the door, and as soon as he opened it, they didn’t wait for him to open his storm door. They just fired right through the glass storm door,” the family member said.
Police tell us Sheppard was found with multiple gunshot wounds. His family showed us all of them inside his home.
“There was nothing about Larry in his life or any truth that could be said that would warrant murder. That would warrant somebody, one person wanting to hurt him much less multiple people wanting to hurt him,” she said.
Four people are now facing charges in his murder including Jaclyn Skuce. Skuce faces charges for asking these three men to commit murder. Skuce and Sheppard have a daughter together and were deep in a custody battle since 2018.
The day he was killed was the day both were supposed to be in court. His family member says his seven-year-old daughter meant the world to him.
“There are two things you know for sure when you come into his house. And that is he loved the lord, and the second thing was he loved his daughter,” the family member said.
Police tell us there could be more arrests for his murder. That’s why Larry’s family member tells me they’re putting a billboard with a $5,000 reward asking for any information.
The next step is a preliminary hearing in Morgan County
