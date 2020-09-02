Federal Fugitive Captured by U.S. Marshals

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Rainsville has been captured following a federal probation violation.
On Wednesday, an operation conducted by the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, DeKalb County Investigators, the ALEA Aviation Unit, and the U.S. Marshals resulted in the capture of federal fugitive, Weston Lee Tidwell.
The suspect had an outstanding warrant for a federal probation violation. On August 12th, the same suspect led deputies on a chase that started when a deputy noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on County Road 446 near the Pleasant Hill area.
On Wednesday, federal agents teamed up with investigators, narcotics agents, and deputies of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to finally locate the suspect in the Dutton Community in Jackson County.
“This was a great job by our guys working closely with our federal partners,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “This suspect needed to be in custody before his flight from justice caused someone to get hurt.”
A Jackson County Narcotics Agent and the Henagar Police Department also assisted in the apprehension.
Tidwell was taken into federal custody.
