District attorney discusses possible motive behind murdered mother case from 2015

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, our crews sat down with Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly to talk about the possible motive behind Connie Ridgeway’s death five years ago.
This was after the district attorney’s office held a joint press conference with the sheriff’s office on Tuesday to let the public know that Casey Cole White is now charged with two counts of capital murder for Ridgeway’s death.
What investigators are working to figure out now is a possible motive. According to District Attorney Connolly, White said he was paid to do it.
“That’s the unknown about this point is the claim that he was paid to do it,” Connolly said. “We have certainly looked at the angle because she was a witness in a grand jury unrelated proceeding that was going on at that time.”
Connolly elaborates that Ridgeway was a witness in a case involving elderly financial exploitation.
Those two capital murder charges break down even further.
“Intentional murder for burglary in the first degree is entering a dwelling with the intent to commit a crime while armed with a deadly weapon and using that weapon,” Connolly said.
The other charge is based on White’s statement.
“Pecuniary gain indictment is a grand jury finding that there was probable cause on this statement,” Connolly said.
White’s charges reflect there could be evidence to back up a murder-for-hire. Connolly also said he will continue to fight for justice for Ridgeway’s family.
“Their world was rocked,” Connolly said. “We certainly want to get justice for them for the murder of their mother.”
The judge will appoint two lawyers to defend White and he will be arraigned October 2nd.
