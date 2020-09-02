Crime Stoppers: Man looking for a ride gets robbed, assaulted

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 16th a man was just looking for a ride to a local pharmacy when he was instead assaulted and robbed.
The victim was at the Haven Inn located on Memorial Parkway when he reportedly asked the offender for a ride to a local pharmacy. Once he sat down in the offender’s vehicle, the victim was punched in the face and $54 dollars was jerked from his hand.
The offender then sped away from the parking lot.
Video surveillance shows the offender to be a black male wearing a blue shirt and black head cover. He was driving a silver Mitsubishi Lancer with front end damage.
Can you help Crime Stoppers find this man?
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.