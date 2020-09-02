A closer look at a man indicted by a grand jury on two counts of capital murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A person set on committing violence. Those are the words Limestone County Deputy Stephen Young uses to describe the acts he said Casey Cole White committed in 2015. As of Tuesday, his list of charges is getting even bigger after a grand jury indicted him on two counts of capital murder in the death of Connie Ridgeway.
Ridgeway was the mother who was killed outside Meadowland Apartments five years ago.
According to court records, White is also convicted of attempted murder, kidnapping, and animal cruelty. Charges that date back to 2015 as well.
Deputy Young said White tried to kill his ex-girlfriend.
“A call of a break in at a woman’s home of shots fired, and a dog was killed,” Deputy Young said. ”She got out of the home safely and got the kids out of the home safely.”
Young said that’s when White went to another house looking for trouble.
“He was also looking to take a man’s truck,” Deputy Young said. “So he first put him at gunpoint asked for money and stole his truck, then he went up to Tennessee and committed a bunch of crimes, even shot a woman in Tennessee.”
On Tuesday, the District Attorney Chris Connolly announced the added charges.
He also said White sent a letter to the lead investigator in June from the Alabama Department of Corrections where White was serving time for those other crimes in 2015.
Connolly said he hopes this indictment is the start of a journey to bring justice to Ridgeway’s family.
“These gentleman lost their mother,” Connolly said referring to Ridgeway’s children. “Their mother Connie at 59-years-old was brutally murdered in her apartment in Rodgersville.”
The link between Ridgeway and White is still under investigation. White claims he was hired to kill her. According to the District Attorney Connolly, Ridgeway may have been a witness in another grand jury case.
