Alabama allows restaurant buffets to reopen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pandemic put a stop to a popular restaurant option for months, but the Alabama Department of Public Health now says buffets can reopen across the state.
Buffets warmer lights were allowed to come back on at 5 p.m. Monday, state public health officials said.
ADPH said restaurants have to make sure “at least one employee’s duties include maintaining six feet of distance among customers using the buffet, salad bar, or self-serve drink station.”
The restaurants also have to “provide hand sanitizer and encourage customers to apply it” before they head to the bar to fill their plates.
