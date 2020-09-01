Tuscumbia Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tennessee Valley school leader tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, Tuscumbia City Schools Superintendent Darryl Aikerson received his positive test results after being tested earlier in the day.
Aikerson said his symptoms are mild, consisting of persistent cough and body aches. He traced his exposure back to a family member in another city he helped care for a week ago.
“I’ve been really careful and have taken precautions and, hopefully, I’ll be just fine,” he said. “This is nothing to play with or take lightly, and I hope everyone heeds this message.”
He has not been on the job since he left.
“I’m just trying to stay positive and get through this thing the best I can,” he said.
WAFF will continue to monitor his condition.
