State Sen. David Burkette resigns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state Sen. David Burkette has resigned, effective immediately.
WSFA 12 News confirmed Burkette submitted his resignation to Gov. Kay Ivey Tuesday afternoon.
The governor’s office sent this response: “Governor Ivey is disappointed, but firmly supports the rule of law, and particularly in this situation when there has been a clear misuse of public trust.”
“Despite numerous obstacles Senator Burkette always represented his constituents to the best of his ability. Whatever the circumstances of his departure, he will be missed,” said Sen. Del Marsh.
The now-former Democratic senator not confirm his exact reason for resigning. However, this follows findings by the Alabama Ethics Commission over possible ethics violations. The nature of the alleged violations was not disclosed.
The commission voted to send his case to the Montgomery County district attorney.
Burkette was a Montgomery City Council member prior to running for Senate.
He ran for his Senate seat multiple times.
Burkette suffered a stroke in December 2018.
No word yet on the next steps in replacing Burkette.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.