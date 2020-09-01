Register now for the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run virtual race

Virtual Ribbon Run
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 6, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 9:28 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Registration is now open for the 2020 Virtual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run.

[ REGISTER FOR THE RUN HERE ]

The virtual race will be held from September 28 thorugh October 14.

Even though the event will be different this year due to COVID-19. the mission is the same: make sure the most cutting-edge equipment is in place to diagnose breast cancer at a very early stage.

Here’s how the race will work this year.

-Join as an individual or form a team and help raise funds and awareness with your own personal fundraising page. Celebrate your fundraising success by getting outside and finishing your 5K! Choose a day between September 28 and October 15 to run your race.

-Choose your own route, use a stopwatch or fitness tracker to time your run, and log your final results. Send us selfies and videos of your route! Tag @huntsvillehospitalfoundation, and use the hashtag #runwithLiz so that we can see where the Ribbon Run is taking you this year.

-On Saturday, October 17, top finishers will be announced live on the Huntsville Hospital Foundation Facebook page!

