Register now for the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run virtual race

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Registration is now open for the 2020 Virtual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run.
The virtual race will be held from September 28 thorugh October 14.
Even though the event will be different this year due to COVID-19. the mission is the same: make sure the most cutting-edge equipment is in place to diagnose breast cancer at a very early stage.
Here’s how the race will work this year.
-Join as an individual or form a team and help raise funds and awareness with your own personal fundraising page. Celebrate your fundraising success by getting outside and finishing your 5K! Choose a day between September 28 and October 15 to run your race.
-Choose your own route, use a stopwatch or fitness tracker to time your run, and log your final results. Send us selfies and videos of your route! Tag @huntsvillehospitalfoundation, and use the hashtag #runwithLiz so that we can see where the Ribbon Run is taking you this year.
-On Saturday, October 17, top finishers will be announced live on the Huntsville Hospital Foundation Facebook page!
