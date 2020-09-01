More scattered storms for parts of the Valley

Happy Tuesday! More heat, humidity and storms on the way today!
We are waking up to another warm & muggy morning with temperatures in the low 70s. Fog is thick in some spots to start the day as well. As we move through the day we will deal with more of the heat, humidity, and afternoon storms. Just like yesterday, a few of these storms may be strong gusts of wind and periods of heavy rainfall. Before the storms fire up, our temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 80s, possibly the low 90s, and paired with the high humidity we will feel more like 100-degrees. Wind today will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph.
The quieter stretch of weather will be with us starting Wednesday with limited storm chances. However, it will also be very hot. Temperatures Wednesday through Friday will likely be into the low 90s with high humidity taking the heat index near or above 100-degrees. Wind will be breezy for Wednesday and Thursday as well, gusting at 10 to 20 mph. The good news is it looks like there could be a break in sight! A peak at your Labor Day Weekend shows that we will likely be dry most of the weekend, but there will be the threat of some summertime afternoon storms. Temperatures may actually stay comfortable as well, ranging from the mid to upper 80s with a few places into the low 90s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.