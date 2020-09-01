More scattered storms for parts of the Valley

The quieter stretch of weather will be with us starting Wednesday with limited storm chances. However, it will also be very hot. Temperatures Wednesday through Friday will likely be into the low 90s with high humidity taking the heat index near or above 100-degrees. Wind will be breezy for Wednesday and Thursday as well, gusting at 10 to 20 mph. The good news is it looks like there could be a break in sight! A peak at your Labor Day Weekend shows that we will likely be dry most of the weekend, but there will be the threat of some summertime afternoon storms. Temperatures may actually stay comfortable as well, ranging from the mid to upper 80s with a few places into the low 90s.