Man charged with 2015 slaying of Rogersville woman

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Connie Ridgeway was brutally murdered. Until today, her two sons lived with the emptiness of not knowing who took their mother away from them.
In this case, a letter from prison is the key to solving the crime.
Almost five years after Connie Ridgeway was killed in her home at Meadowland apartments in Rogersville, a grand injury indicted Casey Cole White on two counts of capital murder her death.
“Up until June it was a whodunit, and now we know who did it so the community was rocked by the brutality of it,” said Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly.
He said an investigator received a letter from prison, starting the path to this week’s grand jury hearing.
“In June of this year Lt. Potts here actually received a letter from Casey White who was at that time an inmate at Alabama department of corrections. Lt Potts immediately went to the prison and at that time Mr. White confessed to the murder of Connie Ridgeway,” said Connolly.
White also told investigators he was paid to kill Ridgeway, but that claim is still under investigation.
Prosecutors did say that White shared information about the case that had not been made available to the public.
With the solving of this case, Lauderdale County Sheriff, Rick Singleton, says he hopes this day keeps hope alive for other families with unsolved cases
“As we said at the memorial services, never give up hope. And the other cases out there, this just hopefully gives them a little hope, that one day they’ll have a day like this too,” said Singleton.
White was serving time for a crime spree in Limestone County in 2015, including trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping her two roommates.
He was convicted of those charges in 2019.
Right now, White is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.
