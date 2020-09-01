Local doctor says coronavirus precautions will also work to limit flu spread

“If people listen to putting the thought of physical distancing, the masking, avoiding crowds, avoiding inclosed spaces as much as possible, hand hygiene, staying at home when they’re sick, talking to their doctors about it, get quarantined if you get exposed,” he said. “If they do this, and this should not be difficult, if they do this, we’re not only going to be able to prevent COVID, we’re actually going to be able to prevent the flu, and other viruses, as well.