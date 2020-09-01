ISO: Ghosts; Southern Ghost Girl Tour to visit iconic Athens building

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Do you ever hear strange noises in the night? Think you saw someone out of the corner of your eye when you’re home alone? Or maybe you have just spent way too many hours binge-watching Ghost Hunters?
Southern Ghost Girls Tour and Paranormal Investigations have a unique fundraiser perfect for thrill seekers and Halloween lovers alike.
This spooky event will take place October 24th in the old, but iconic Gray and Holt building. This isn’t just any old ghost tour, though. The Gray and Holt building is a century old and has yet to be investigated.
The building was once home to the Dixie Theatre during the silent film era and long-time community mercantile Gray and Son before it later became Gray and Holt.
Cayce Lee with the Athens-Limestone County tourism says she is excited for people to learn the history behind the building and whether any ghosts are still there.
“So its a chance for people who want to just do something different. A tour they have never explored before, a building that may have a little bit of ghosts, or haints, behind it, as southerners call them,” said Lee.
Those interested in this exploration for the undead can choose from a 6:00 p.m. tour or 8:30 p.m. tour. Attendees are welcome to bring their own cameras and voice recorders but a chance to use professional paranormal equipment will be provided to go in search of disembodied voices, orbs and otherworldly efforts to make contact with the living that night.
A portion of the proceeds benefits the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association.
