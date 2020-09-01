Guntersville City Harbor development making progress

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A major dining and entertainment hub is still on the horizon for Marshall County. The first section of a major development in Guntersville is already under construction.
What you see on the lake will soon be 55,000 square feet of restaurants, entertainment venues and available business space.
Dallas-Fort Worth Developer and Guntersville native Patrick Lawler said he believes the City Harbor development will generate more revenue to the area.
“Well you know really; I have a saying about Guntersville. I believe Guntersville is a 69,000 playground without a swing set and I feel like the harbor is going to be the swing set,” said Lawler.
Lawler says the pandemic slowed the project, but construction is scheduled to ramp back up in January. There are two tenants eager to move in, Southern Brewers Cooperative and Another Broken Egg.
Lawler said the first phase of the project should be finished by April of next year.
“You now the pandemic is unfortunate and I know it’s going to weed out some restaurants and I hate to see anybody go out of business. But generally when that happens you have another growth segment that come and take that place and we are just going after really quality tenants in this deal,” said Lawler.
Construction will continue on the remainder of the City Harbor project through 2021.
The entire project is scheduled to be completed by 2022, but tenants could move in sooner as phases are completed.
