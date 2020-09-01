Governor Ivey provides over $117,000 in CARES funds for domestic violence victims in north Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $117,936 to four agencies in north Alabama.
Each agency provides services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims while adhering to precautions and safe measures during the coronavirus pandemic. The funding is a piece of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“COVID-19 has changed the way we go about our lives and conduct business, but it has not silenced the cries from domestic violence victims who need our help now as much as ever,” Gov. Ivey said.
“I commend these agencies who have never ceased responding to victims that often have nowhere else to turn.”
The following agencies received funding:
- Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc. - Huntsville - $46,251 to serve victims in Madison, Jackson, Limestone and Morgan counties.
- Safeplace Inc. - Florence - $45,360 to continue serving residents in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Marion counties.
- Victim Services of Cullman - Cullman - $13,805 to work with offenders to help change their attitudes and patterns dealing with domestic violence.
- AshaKiran Inc. - Huntsville - $12,521 grant to continue to provide services to Madison, Limestone and Jackson counties.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.
“Gov. Ivey is committed to ensuring that victims continue to receive the services and help they require even during this pandemic,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey and these agencies.”
