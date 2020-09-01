East Limestone parents say curriculum isn’t being sent home with quarantined students

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Destiny Wright has two students in the Limestone County School district.
Her seventh grade son has been sent home twice from East Limestone High School for 14-day quarantines since August 7th when school started.
”His first quarantine started after complaints of a stomach ache. I was sent home with a list of reasoning of what qualifies as quarantine. And he didn’t meet any of those qualifications, so I was confused,” Wright said.
Wright’s son followed school protocol, quarantined for 14 days, went back to school, then came in contact with another student who tested positive for the virus.
However, quarantining isn’t the issue for Wright.
”They didn’t provide any school work. There was nothing sent home, no instruction,” she explained.
Brad Lewis, Curriculum Director for Limestone County Schools says it’s protocol for individual teachers to provide school work for quarantined kids.
”If a student is quarantined, the district expects for the homeroom teachers or subject teachers to provide assignments in Google classroom and that’s what’s been done so far,” Lewis said.
”Do you know for a fact that’s happening?,” WAFF 48′s Jenna Rae asked.
”I don’t know for a fact that’s happening,” Lewis responded.
Wright says it’s not.
She also tells me the school wouldn’t provide a device for her child who is now on his second round of a 14-day quarantine.
”The virtual learning is there, why [my son] or any child for that matter being able to take advantage of that. They are refusing my child of public education, that is his right,” Wright said.
Lewis, director of curriculum says the expectation is there for principals and teachers to provide devices and curriculum.
”If that’s not happening or if they’re needing resources then the district will work with the local schools to secure those resources,” Lewis said.
Dr. Lewis says 1,500 chrome books should be delivered to Limestone County Schools this week.
He says students who have been sent home to quarantine, who don’t have a device, will be a top priority.
