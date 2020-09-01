Decatur names Tracy Thornton new Fire Chief

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a new chief in town in Decatur.
The Decatur City Council held a final vote for the position of Fire Chief on Monday. Current Division Chief Tracy Thornton was chosen by the Council over one other candidate.
WAFF caught up with Chief Thornton after the vote. He says his new role will look a lot like his current one but he’s excited about the change.
“It’s not like I’m having to come in to a department that’s all shambles. We have a really good department and I just wanted to make sure I continue to help make this department better than what it is.”
Chief Thornton will have to meet with the city’s HR department and Mayor to work out logistics before he officially takes on his new role.
