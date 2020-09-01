COVID-19 in Alabama: State sees 982 new cases on Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 118,134 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.
There were 982 new cases confirmed Monday morning.
There have been 2,102 confirmed deaths statewide.
There have been a total of 976,381 tests.
The state reports 14,538 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 1,004 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
There have been 48,028 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.
The results were last updated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
