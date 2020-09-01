Marshall Co. Christmas Coalition looking for more donations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many families across America and here in the Tennessee Valley are in need of help this year.
A group that helps Marshall County families at Christmas every year says the need will be even greater this year with impacts from COVID-19.
For more than 20 years, The Marshall County Christmas Coalition has helped families in need by providing them with gifts for Christmas. Starting next week, registration will open for families wishing to participate in the program to receive a little help this Christmas.
Visit the following locations to register:
- Albertville First United Methodist Church
- Boaz Rec Center
- Guntersville Rec Center
Be aware, Director Beth Sprouse said participants will need to bring a few documents in order to register.
“Proof of residency that you live in Marshall County, like an electric bill, a water bill something that’s in your name, your photo id, and then you will need to bring proof of income and we have several different options that you can choose from,” said Sprouse.
She also mentioned many families have been negatively impacted from COVID-19, so their goal is to help as many families as they can
“Well, I will tell you this, I’m a retired teacher and so I would know children that might would have received assistance from Marshall County Christmas Coalition and they would come up and say, ’Ms. Sprouse look what I got for Christmas, my brother got this,’ and it was just joy, it brought joy to those children and that’s what’s it’s about,” said Sprouse.
