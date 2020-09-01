Casey Cole White charged with capital murder in relation to the Connie Ridgeway case

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s office announced on Tuesday charges had been filed in the Connie Ridgeway murder case.
Casey Cole White faces two charges of capital murder in relation to the 2015 case.
See Tuesday’s press briefing here:
Connie Ridgeway was murdered in her home at Meadowland Apartments in 2015.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Lauderdale County Coroner and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation were on the scene that evening.
The coroner pronounced Ridgeway dead at the scene and took the body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences lab in Huntsville.
ALEA and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department were present at the announcement on Tuesday.
