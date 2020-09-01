Beware of COVID-19 “Long Haul Syndrome” as it may have lingering symptoms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover woman is still recovering after being diagnosed with COVID-19. She came down months ago and recovered, but then she was in the emergency room just last week.
This is very frustrating for this 32-year-old woman. She is an athlete and she runs marathons. She came down with COVID-19 and recovered.
Just when she thought her troubles were over, they were not. Leigh Ann Gordon, a mother of two took pride in her fitness. A woman who took care of her self.
She was diagnosed with the coronavirus on May 15. but now she’s recovered and last week she resumed her exercise routine. Then Gordon discovered something was not right.
“I thought I was over COVID after a few weeks. I thought I had recovered. I didn’t realize these linger symptoms. Were a part of COVID,” Gordon said.
Gordon noticed she was thirsty, she had hair, weight loss and she felt tired. Then numbness started in her chest area and began to spread. Gordon then went to the emergency room at Grandview Medical Center.
“My numbness spread from my neck down to my toes by Wednesday night. I panicked when that happened. I was fearing I would not be able to swallow or breath after that,” Gordon said.
COVID long haulers or long COVID syndrome is after you’ve had the coronavirus, but you still have these symptoms.
Doctors say more research is needed about the disease. Gordon wants people to be more aware of the possible lasting impact.
“I’m a 32-year-old with no prior medical history. Please take it seriously and just be aware.” Gordon said.
Gordon believes her excerise accelerated the problem. She is now taking it easy just by walking.
Some with long COVID Sydrome have had to be hospitalized for weeks and even put on a ventilator.
