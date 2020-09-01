Athens Utilities customers receive billing scam phone calls

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A number of utilities customers are being scammed in Athens.
Recently, Athens Utilities customers have reported phone calls asking for payment by credit card. Athens Utilities does make courtesy calls but confirms they will never call to demand a phone payment.
If you receive a call, Athens Utilities urges customers not to provide personal information. The best thing to do is hang up and call Athens Utilities directly at 256-233-8750.
If you have provided information to a call similar to this, contact Athens Utilities at the above number and Athens Police at 256-233-8700.
