Alabama Football announces kick times, networks for a portion of the 2020 season

Alabama Football announces kick times, networks for a portion of the 2020 season
Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban (Source: Alabama Football)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 1, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT - Updated September 1 at 11:25 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Crimson Tide announced dates and times for five 2020 games on Tuesday.

Alabama will play on CBS three times while two other contests will air on ESPN. The season opener will be broadcast on ESPN with a 6 p.m. CT start at Missouri on Sept. 26.

DATE OPPONENT TIME NETWORK
09/26/2020 at Missouri 6 p.m. ESPN
10/03/2020 Texas A&M 2:30 p.m. CBS
10/17/2020 Georgia 7 p.m. CBS
10/31/2020 Mississippi State 6 p.m. ESPN
11/14/2020 at LSU 5 p.m. CBS

The SEC Championship Game will be broadcast on CBS from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 19 with a time still to be determined.

Alabama’s remaining game times and network listings will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.