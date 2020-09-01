Alabama Football announces kick times, networks for a portion of the 2020 season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Crimson Tide announced dates and times for five 2020 games on Tuesday.
Alabama will play on CBS three times while two other contests will air on ESPN. The season opener will be broadcast on ESPN with a 6 p.m. CT start at Missouri on Sept. 26.
The SEC Championship Game will be broadcast on CBS from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 19 with a time still to be determined.
Alabama’s remaining game times and network listings will be announced at a later date.
