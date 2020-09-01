AG’s Office sues for indicted former Judge’s retirement payout

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit arguing that a retirement payout check for an indicted former Judge should be forfeited.
Former Limestone County Judge Doug Patterson faces several criminal charges for alleged theft, he was indicted in December of 2019.
Patterson has pleaded not guilty to the charges, but has not gone to trial yet. Last week a Judge denied a motion by Patterson’s lawyers to dismiss charges against him.
Patterson is accused of stealing more than $47,000 from a juvenile court fund that he oversaw while serving as a judge, he’s also accused of stealing more than $47,000 from one elderly client and about $600 from a different client.
The suit filed by the Attorney General’s Office seeks to force Patterson to forfeit a state retirement contribution withdrawal check for more than $36,000.
The suit argues, while Patterson did not deposit any of the money he stole into his retirement account, that Alabama law allows the state to confiscate other cash from a criminal as a substitute.
The suit says that the original money stolen by Patterson has already been spent.
The case is not currently assigned to a Limestone County Judge, several have recused themselves. A specially appointed Circuit Court Judge is handling Doug Patterson’s criminal case.
WAFF is reaching out to the AG’s Office for a statement.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.