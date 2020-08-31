UPDATE: Arrest after woman found dead on I-59/20 near Valley Road

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The State Bureau of Investigation confirms Special Agents obtained an arrest warrant on Charles Levester Gipson for murder, with bond set at $75,000.
Gipson is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail.
Christine Letourneau Summers, 53, of Hazel Green was killed in the incident Wednesday, Aug. 19, on Interstate 59 in the Birmingham area.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) was called to an incident at mile marker 118 around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday and found Summers’ body.
Troopers requested Special Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to investigate.
Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.
