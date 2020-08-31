Three people identified after fatal car crash in Limestone County

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash near Athens claimed three lives this morning.
Nancy Martin, age 80 of Athens, and a 13-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene when Martin’s 2008 Honda Accord collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Levi Gordon, 30, also of Athens. Gordon was also announced dead at the scene.
None of the victims were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
The two collided on U.S. 72 near Parker Road eight miles west of Athens.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
