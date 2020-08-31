State Troopers confirm three deaths in Limestone County crash

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 31, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 12:50 PM

LIMESTONE COUNTY Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama State Troopers confirm that three people are dead after a fatal wreck on Highway 72 near Parker Road in Limestone County.

An ALEA spokesperson said the public should expect major delays in the area.

A Limestone County Sheriff’s spokesperson confirmed deputies were on the scene but said that troopers would be the lead investigating agency.

