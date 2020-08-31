‘Somebody needs to answer for taking that beautiful girl away’: Russellville family demands justice after daughter’s death

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Russellville family is demanding justice after their daughter’s death.
27-year-old Tonya Junior was killed in a car crash almost 2 weeks ago. Now her family wants answers to what police are calling an ongoing investigation.
“Our daughter’s life meant something and right now I feel like it doesn’t mean anything around here,” said her mother Kathy Morton.
Tonya Junior was Kathy Morton’s and Ric Junior’s only child. Now all they’re left with are memories and unanswered questions after she died in a car crash.
“Her life was a lot more important than the lack of attention that is being shown to her,” said her father Ric Junior.
A report from the Russellville Police Department states the accident happened just after midnight on August 16th. Tonya was a passenger. Officers say the driver of the vehicle who’s car she was in, was reportedly driving 70 miles per hour, in a 25 mile per hour speed zone with the headlights off. The driver of the car survived, but investigators have not indicated if he will face charges.
“Somebody needs to answer for taking that beautiful girl away from this world because she was loving, caring, and compassionate with everybody,” said Morton.
Her parents tell me not only do they need answers, but also Tonya’s six-year-old son.
“He’s wanting answers too. What happened to my mama? Well we need them to tell us,” said Morton.
But to them, the wheels of justice are spinning too slowly.
