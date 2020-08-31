Scattered storms this afternoon could bring gusty winds and heavy rain!

We are dry to start off your Monday, but we are also battle more of that warmth and humidity. Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 70s for much of the Valley and we are seeing some areas of patchy fog across the Valley. That fog will disperse quickly this morning and we’ll be left with a mix of sun and clouds to start the day. However, by this afternoon we expect to see more scattered storms develop, moving in out of the west. These storms have the potential to be strong, maybe a few severe, with damaging straight-line wind gusts the biggest threat. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible as well which could being some localized flooding in those areas. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 80s for some communities, the the low 90s for those with more sunshine.