Scattered storms this afternoon could bring gusty winds and heavy rain!

Happy Monday! Keep that umbrella handy this week, because you may need it this afternoon.
We are dry to start off your Monday, but we are also battle more of that warmth and humidity. Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 70s for much of the Valley and we are seeing some areas of patchy fog across the Valley. That fog will disperse quickly this morning and we’ll be left with a mix of sun and clouds to start the day. However, by this afternoon we expect to see more scattered storms develop, moving in out of the west. These storms have the potential to be strong, maybe a few severe, with damaging straight-line wind gusts the biggest threat. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible as well which could being some localized flooding in those areas. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 80s for some communities, the the low 90s for those with more sunshine.
Storm chances will be with us once again Tuesday with a very similar day in store. By Wednesday our pattern will settle down a bit and we will see more sunshine and heat. High temperatures to close out the week will be right at normal into the upper 80s and low 90s with high humidity leading to feels like temperatures close to 100-degrees. Right now, a quick peak at your Labor Day Weekend shows that we will likely be dry most of the weekend, but there will be the threat of some summertime afternoon storms. Temperatures will be into the mid to upper 80s with a few places into the low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.