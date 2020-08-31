Scattered to numerous thunderstorms this evening

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will continue through the late evening hours. Most storms will be “general” in nature but a few isolated strong to marginally severe storms with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning cannot be ruled out.
Locally heavy rainfall can also lead to some isolated flooding given the amount of moisture available in the atmosphere and previous heavy rainfall. A weak boundary will stay draped across North Alabama leading to more rain and storm chances for Tuesday, highs will stay in the middle 80s.
Slightly drier skies should round out the rest of the workweek and temps will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. Storm chances should be very isolated for the Wednesday through Friday period.
Labor Day weekend is looking predominately dry with just isolated showers and storms, highs will be a touch cooler in the middle 80s. There is an indication of a nice cool down early September, keep checking back for the latest updates.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.