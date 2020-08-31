Salacious details in sex case revealed in court involving Huntsville defense contractor

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - In July, Huntsville defense contractor Grady Gaston was arrested by Limestone County deputies serving a search warrant at his home in Athens.
Gaston was charged with 60 counts of child pornography, human trafficking and incest. He was previously arrested in May on several drug charges.
Gaston has since bonded out of the Limestone County Jail.
Monday, Gaston and his team of attorneys made their first appearance in a Limestone County courtroom.
Two Limestone County investigators testified Monday. Lead investigator Jamie King says his team seized several phones and computers from Gaston’s residence on Squire Run in Athens in May and July.
On those devices, investigators say they found child pornography, including videos of a male, between the age of 13 and 15, reportedly performing sexual acts with Gaston.
Investigators said they have nearly a dozen witness statements from victims saying Gaston paid them for sexual favors. Victims also told investigators they were paid to bring other young women and men to Gaston’s home for sexual encounters.
King says this is where the human trafficking charges stem from.
Another Limestone County Investigator, Jeff Kilpatrick, testified as well.
Kilpatrick said a victim came forward to investigators saying they believed human trafficking was going on at Gaston’s home.
In witness statements to Limestone County investigators, victims allegedly recall on several occasions Gaston would drug people brought to his home, have sex with them and then videotape it.
Originally, investigator King said the department was looking into Gaston for narcotics.
After talking with several neighbors and people close to Gaston, they began watching his home and obtained search warrants. That’s when the child pornography, human trafficking and incest charges were filed.
King said one source let investigators go through their phone where they reportedly found text messages with Gaston discussing the exchange of sex, for drugs and money.
Both King and Kilpatrick testified to one specific incident that allegedly happened at Gaston’s Athens residence.
Investigators said a witness tells them she and her mother voluntarily went over to Gaston’s home one evening. The witness believes she was drugged and was later told herself, her mom and Gaston had sex.
Witnesses say this incident was also videotaped by Gaston.
Investigators also charged Gaston with incest.
The same witness claims she got sick from a drink at Gaston’s home. She told law enforcement she was drugged.
The witness confessed to investigators she was throwing up blood while Gaston was having sex with her, while her mother watched.
Both King and Kilpatrick said several witnesses had corroborating stories.
King confirmed today both Homeland Security and the Department of Defense are involved in this investigation.
Limestone County Judge Matthew Huggins took all charges under advisement.
Gaston’s case could be bound over to a grand jury.
