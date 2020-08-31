One man injured after Hartselle shooting

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hartselle Police are investigating a shooting after one man was injured Monday night.
Cameron Hill of Hartselle fired a gun at an unidentified man on Corsbie Circle when the man fired back and struck Hill in the leg.
The wound is not life threatening and Hill was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
The man who fired at Hill is reportedly cooperating with police.
At this time, the cause of the dispute is still unknown and there are no known charges.
The shooting is still under investigation and officers are on the scene.
