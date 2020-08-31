New storm shelter underway for Jackson County

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A severe weather plan can save your life, especially in north Alabama.
A new storm shelter in Scottsboro will soon provide a safe space to ride out storms.
For almost ten years, Hollis Memorial United Methodist Church members prayed to have a storm shelter built on their property. Pastor Donna King said community members expressed the need for one, but due to lack of funds, they couldn’t afford it.
But in January, their prayers were answered.
“Mayor Robin Shelton texted me out of the blue one evening and I was shouting, I was so excited because I really felt like this was an answer to a prayer and a vision a long time ago that we saw to protect and serve the community, even though it was a cooperative effort with the city,” said King.
The new storm shelter will be able to hold 95 people, seated. The capacity can go as high as 200 – standing room only, if needed.
Mayor Robin Shelton said most importantly, it will serve as an added safety measure during the pandemic and for residents who need shelter nearby.
“Scottsboro covers a large footprint as far as the size of the community and up until we started installing the other shelters the only place people could seek shelter was at the courthouse. So, this is just something that we can put something in to the local neighborhoods for these communities,” said Shelton.
City leaders said they expect to have the shelter complete by the end of September.
