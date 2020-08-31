New contest in Athens hopes to support local businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new contest in Athens is encouraging people to shop locally, and responsibly.
Win the Window is a new event taking place on Main Street in Athens where participants who shop locally will have the chance to win special prizes.
All Athens Main Street stores are taking several COVID-19 precautions such as one-way aisles, offering patrons hand sanitizer, and curbside pickup. Restaurants also have outdoor dining options.
Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson is excited to see more people come shop and eat downtown safely amid COVID-19.
“We wanted to create a fun, safe way for our community to shop local and have the chance to win big! Stop by Smith’s storefront on Washington St. and check out the windows for all the great items you could win,” said Richardson.
Patrons who spend $10 or more at participating businesses will be eligible to enter to win. Shoppers will have the opportunity to win gift certificates, gift baskets and more. Each additional purchase of $10 means another entry and another chance to win.
There are two windows - one is valued at over $500, the other valued at over $700. Local officials said they hope to see everyone going downtown to shop, grab a meal and of course, get entered in to Win the Window.
The full list of participating businesses:
Window 1
- Terranova’s ($50 Gift Certificate)
- Lucia’s ($50 Gift Certificate)
- Sweetest Things ($50 Gift Certificate)
- UG White (Basket of sauces, coffee mug, butter dish)
- Bennett’s (Gift Bag – Force Water Bottle, Tervis Tumbler, cold pk)
- Hyatt & Sims (Gift Bag – Beach towel, ponchos, travel information)
- Nutrition on the Square ($50 Gift Certificate)
- Crawford’s Gifts (Fall Flag and Stand)
- CEI Bookstore (Gift Bag – Bible & adult coloring book)
- Epiphany (Gift Basket – earrings, scrunchy, and top)
- Willow Cottage (Bee Tile)
Window 2
- Boutique Bliss ($50 Gift Certificate)
- Tootlebugs ($20 Gift Certificate & Toy)
- Frame Gallery (Frame)
- Trinity’s (Swig tumbler, Swan Creek candle)
- Tammy’s Fine Jewelry (Bracelet)
- Pimento’s (Tray & Wreath)
- High Cotton Arts (2 watercolors, oil, stained glass ornament, print, coffee mug, and note cards)
- Village Pizza ($50 Gift Card)
- Wildwood Deli ($50 Gift Certificate)
The contest is running right now... but you still have until September 8th to participate.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.