Jackson County selected for rural recovery program

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - During the COVID-19 crisis many local businesses and communities have taken a major loss, but a new program coming to Jackson County will soon be able to provide assistance.
Thanks to Opportunity Alabama, Jackson County was one of six counties selected in the state to participate in the Rural Recovery Accelerated program.
Michael Gilliam is the owner of Southern Grace Boutique in Scottsboro and said her business took a loss in revenue when the pandemic hit.
“When we had the shutdown we were in the middle of moving and were about to change locations. So we had the whole month to move which worked out for us, so we really didn’t have to be closed while others were open but it was rough. We did online, but it was nothing near to what we normally do,” said Gilliam.
City of Scottsboro Events and Marketing Director Katie Kirkland said with the new program, business owners like Gilliam will benefit.
“It’s really useful for our community because we don’t know everything that’s out. So they can link us with strategies, with data, with capital. So, that’s really useful for our small businesses and communities to grow,” said Kirkland.
Gilliam said she believes the program will help attract more people to the area.
“I think it will be great with other things moving in that’s going to attract more people and more people can shop in the surrounding area. I think it will bring more business in the surrounding area,” said Gilliam.
A community survey has been created to determine how the program can best work in the county.
