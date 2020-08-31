Huntsville City Council District 5 runoff election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mark your calendar for October 6th. There will be a runoff election in the city of Huntsville.
As we told you last week, Will Culver, the incumbent seeking reelection was less than 20 votes away from securing his seat. On Monday, August 31st, all 20 of the provisional ballots for City Council District 5 were opened and counted.
“For city council district number five, John Meredith.”
One by one, each provisional ballot was open and counted.
“For city council district number five, Will Culver.”
Members of the Huntsville City Council looked at and reviewed each ballot as they were opened. People were in attendance waiting for the results including second place finisher, John Meredith, who were anxious to find out the outcome.
“It’s an emotional roller coaster. Your heart starts out in your chest and then it winds up by your knees,” said Meredith.
In the race for city council district five, there were 20 provisional ballots. Will Culver needed almost all of them to clinch. He got only six votes.
Meredith received 10 votes. The third place finisher Tom Hopf, got two provisional ballot votes and two people who went to the polls didn’t make a decision when it came to the City Council district number five representative.
Both candidates heading to the October 6 runoff, John Meredith and Will Culver hope people will be willing to stand up and cast a vote for them.
“The reason I’m the best candidate is because we have over 12 years of experience in city government as a council representative. Secondly, we are the ones who have been working on Zierdt and Martin Roads. We are the ones who have been working on the infrastructure in our community,” said Culver.
“I want to return your voices. The number one complaint that everyone had with Mr. Culver’s representation is that they felt that he didn’t listen to them, he didn’t return their phone calls, he would not do emails that sort of thing,” said Meredith.
Although Will Culver currently serves on the city Council, he recused himself and spent the day in Limestone County which is why we did a phone interview with him.
If a recount is demanded or asked for, it would be Will Culver who would have to pay for it. It’s expected to cost about $10,000.
Will Culver told WAFF 48 he’s not considering a recount. Instead, his focus is on the October 6th runoff.
