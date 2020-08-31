HudsonAlpha researcher receives grant for Alzheimer’s study

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A special four-year grant from the National Institutes of Health to a HudsonAlpha brain disorders researcher will allow him to establish a program to hyper-focus on new genetic targets for diagnosing and treating Alzheimer’s Disease.
Dr. Nick Cochran, whose grandfather suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease, has been studying it for several years. Dr. Cochran will drill down on the specific gene that sends codes to the protein called “tau.” When there’s an abnormal build up of “tau” in the brain, it has extensive implications on Alzheimer’s and related neurological diseases.
“I am honored to receive this award,” said Cochran. “This would not have been possible without the excellent training environment at HudsonAlpha. This type of grant will allow me to establish an independent research program, which will give me the ability to maximize my impact in research on Alzheimer disease and related disorders.”
Cochran will also undergo a formal mentoring program in genomics and career development under the leadership of Rick Myers, Ph.D., President, Science Director and M. A. Loya Chair in Genomics at HudsonAlpha, and co-mentor Greg Cooper, Ph.D., faculty investigator at HudsonAlpha. The one-year training program is followed by a three-year structured independent research program.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.