Florence Police arrest driver for DUI following Friday crash

Luis Gomez (Source: Florence Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 31, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 7:52 AM

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Friday evening crash in Florence ended with a passenger seriously injured and the driver charged with driving under the influence.

Luis Gomez, age 23, was the driver of a vehicle that crashed Friday night near Florence Boulevard and Hough Road. A passenger in the vehicle sustained injuries during the crash.

Gomez was charged with DUI (liquor) and second degree assault to a non-family member.

The status of the passenger is unknown at this time.

