Colon Cancer: What to look out for

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A sudden death has many people talking about colon cancer. Actor Chadwick Boseman died Friday after a four year fight with colon cancer.
Boseman starred in Black Panther, and was also known for his roles as black icons like Thurgood Marshall and Jackie Robinson.
He was only 43.
But Boseman was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer back in 2016 when he was just 39. It’s the second most deadly type of cancer, but is treatable, if caught early enough.
Dr. Suresh Karne with Huntsville Hospital said you should look for changes in bowel habits, bleeding, sudden unintended weight loss, abdominal pain and nausea.
“This is an almost entirely preventable cancer if we do all the thing. If we do the right screenings. And even if you get the cancer if we diagnose it early; it’s entirely cureable,” Dr. Karne said.
The American Cancer Society recommends people begin getting screened for it at age 45.
However, Dr. Karne also advised to get checked out as soon as you notice any symptoms, or if you have family history.
If you had a relative with colon cancer, you should be tested when you are 10 years younger than that person was, when he or she was diagnosed.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.