Athens juvenile arrested for robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators arrested a 17-year-old boy in Athens Friday evening in connection with a robbery at a Fuel City gas station the night before.
A robbery took place at the Fuel City on Market Street in Athens Thursday evening. After reviewing surveillance video, investigators were able to identify the juvenile as the suspect.
The suspect was booked at the Athens Police Department and was later transferred to the Limestone county jail.
