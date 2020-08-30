Widespread scattered rain for your Sunday morning

Rain chances for this morning remain high, thanks to a system off to our west. Currently, the bulk of the rain is to the north of us, but some heavy rain and thunderstorms look to be on their way. High amounts of moisture in the air today will make it muggy and uncomfortable once again, and this time fog is expected to cause some visibility issues.
You will need that umbrella this morning as you head out the door for any weekend plans.
As we go into late morning and afternoon, rain is still possible, especially in the form of some pop-up thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s/lower 90s once again today, with broken cloud coverage. We end Sunday cloudy with rain lingering.
For your workweek, rainy conditions here in the Valley will continue with some sun peaking through during the week.
Cooler temperatures are in store for us as we go into September, with lots of 80 degree days in the forecast. Eventually, we will dry up as we go into late next week when that rain finally subsides.
