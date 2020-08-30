Watch out for scammers posing as law enforcement in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live in Madison County, we have a warning you need to know about.
Employees with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office tell us there are scammers going around posing as law enforcement.
The scammers claim you didn’t appear for jury duty and if you don’t pay a fine using a credit card or money transfer you’ll be arrested.
Officials with MCSO said this is a scam and you should not give out your personal or financial information.
Real jury notices will come through the mail.
