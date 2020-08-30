Payton’s Pick: 4-year-old hits hole in one

WHEELING, West Virginia (WAFF) - The PGA may have just found its newest star...
4-year-old Rocco and his father were out on a par-three course in West Virginia earlier this week, and that’s when Rocco did the unimaginable.
Using his right-handed swing with a left-handed grip, Rocco hit a hole in one!
Not at first believing it, he ran down to the hole to check, and sure enough, Rocco had indeed done what every golfer hopes to accomplish.
His father was completely amazed and says it’s just been fun watching his son develop a love for the game.
